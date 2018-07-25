MP: Scrapping Sosma doesn’t mean govt condones terrorism

Members of The Royal Malaysian Police take part in a demonstration showing a mock terrorist attack during the 211th National Day celebration at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The proposal to repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) does not mean that the government is tolerant of terrorism, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

A government backbencher Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) said on the contrary, it was the duty of the government to amend and scrap laws and programmes that suppressed the people, as well as violated fundamental human rights and freedom.

He said the problem that arose following the enforcement of Sosma was that many innocent individuals were punished for minor offences and misdemeanours in a “disproportionate” manner.

“Laws such as Sosma, the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the Sedition Act 1948 and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 which have been abused in the past, do not conform to the principles of the Federal Constitution which is the backbone of parliamentary democracy in the country and must be abolished.

“Those detained were not allowed bail and there were also serious allegations of torture in detention,” said Nik Nazmi when debating the motion of loyalty on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech when opening the Parliament sitting.

He also said that programmes or courses under the National Civics Bureau should be immediately stopped as they did not benefit the nation. — Bernama