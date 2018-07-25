Mohammad Nizar: Perak to assist Proton to get additional site

Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said Proton’s factory at Tanjung Malim was being upgraded. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

TANJUNG MALIM, July 24 — The Perak government is prepared to provide additional site to Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) for the company to expand its business.

Chairman of the State Investment and Corridor Development Committee, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the company’s factory at Tanjung Malim was being upgraded inline with its strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), a company from China.

Now that Proton is expanding business, it requires larger area, so the state government will help, including to expedite the land approval so that the production process can continue with no disruption,” he told Bernama after visiting the Proton factory here.

Also present was Proton deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed.

Mohammad Nizar said the provision of the site was part of the support by the state government to ensure Proton continued to grow to provide employment opportunities for the local community.

This included the production of Geely Boyue sports utility vehicle (SUV) by Proton, scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

He also hoped that the facilities at the Proton Shah Alam plant would be transferred to Tanjung Malim. — Bernama