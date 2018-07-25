DAP wants Ramasamy to explain alleged terror links

Ramasamy was reported to have shared a photograph of him taken with an LTTE member known as Vaiko or V. Gopalasamy. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — DAP today urged Penang Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy to explain to the party the allegations connecting him to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka.

National DAP Chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the party would look at the explanation but did not elaboration what further action would be taken.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, said it was proper that Ramasamy himself explain the issue as it is understood he was previously active in the peace mission to Sri Lanka in his capacity as an academician.

“DAP wants Ramasamy to provide an explanation to the party, to me it is more suitable for Ramasamy to give a clear explanation to anyone who wants an explanation. In fact, I believe he will be answering,” he told reporters at the lobby of the Parliament here today.

According to information on the photograph which was uploaded on Ramasamy’s Facebook account, Vaiko was in Penang for a wedding. — Bernama