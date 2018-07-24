Mukhriz: Like BN, Umno’s Lokman only capable of inciting fear, panic

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Mohd Zawawi Ahmah Mughni and Amirudin Shari campaign in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, July 24 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today leaving Barisan Nasional (BN) has opened his eyes to the coalition’s use of racial politics and fear tactics to get public support.

The former Umno supreme council member said being with Pakatan Harapan (PH) has steered him towards championing issues that are not merely based on race and religion.

“Together with my friends from DAP, Amanah and PKR as the then-Opposition pact, I finally saw for myself what is the core of Barisan’s ideology. Race-based politics no longer have a place in our country but until today, I can see our friends from the other side still cannot rid themselves of the same topics.

“Every time they open their mouths in a debate or even in a Parliament sitting, they latch on to issues involving race and religion. It is high time we let these issues rest,” he said at a ceramah in Taman Sri Andalas today.

The Kedah mentri besar said Umno’s candidate for Sg Kandis state seat Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is a true personification of BN’s “ideology”, as evident in his various hate speeches, especially since the downfall of Umno on May 9.

“I know the candidate very well. He has been here, there and everywhere. He is notorious for making speeches that incite fear and panic among the public. His speeches are only meant to prompt rage, dissatisfaction and disharmony.

“We should reject all parties that practise racial politics and instead showcase our support for parties which practise inclusivity,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president said, referring to Lokman, who is now an Umno supreme council member.

Dr Xavier Jayakumar speaks during a campaign event in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar echoed the same sentiment, calling Lokman “stupid” for thinking that his candidacy will bring victory to BN.

“I have known him since 1998-1999. But of course, since then, he has been switching sides like nobody’s business.

“He is not even a local. Umno has no other candidate to field, that is why this guy — who is a Johorean — is running for this by-election.

“Lokman is just a mediocre guy, not even someone special. So stupid. Thinking that the people will hand him a win,” he said at the same ceramah.

Lokman is set to face a straight fight against PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni on August 4, with PAS sitting out the by-election in show of support for BN.

The Sungai Kandis state seat was left vacant after the death of PH incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafie on July 2 from lymphoma.