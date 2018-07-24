Malaysia leads medal tally with 30 gold in Asean School Games 2018

Athletes attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Asean School Games Malaysia 2018 in Shah Alam July 20, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Malaysia continue to lead the medal tally on the fourth day of the Asean School Games (ASG) 2018 with 30 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals.

Indonesia currently on the second spot with 24 gold, 28 silver and 25 bronze medals, followed by Thailand with 15 gold, 18 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Ministry of Education in a statement today said the Malaysian contingent displayed an excellent performance, bagging seven more gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

National field and tracks athletes ended their campaign with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals from eight final events at the National Sports Council’s Mini Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Among the contributors of the gold medals were contributed by Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman who clocked a new record of 14 minutes 52.61 seconds in the women’s 3,000m walk event and Grace Wong Xiu Mei who recorded a new distance of 59.65m in the women’s hammer throw event.

For swimming events at the Darul Ehsan Aquatic Centre, Shah Alam, Ng Jiang Fu clinched the gold medal in the men’s 200m backstroke by clocking a new record of 2 minutes 17.86 seconds, while Sebastian Soon bagged his second gold in the men’s 200m individual medley with 2 minutes 7.37 seconds.

The national netball team also contributed a gold after defeating Singapore 47-26 in the final at the SUK Hall in Shah Alam.

The 10-day Games are participated by Vietnam, Singapore, Philippine, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Brunei.

Malaysia’s 193 athletes are competing in 11 sports, including badminton, swimming, basketball, volleyball, and athletics. — Bernama