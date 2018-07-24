Nik Nazmi confirms not defending PKR Youth chief post

The 36-year-old MP said under the party constitution, his age does not allow him to defend the post. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed that he will not be defending his post as Youth Head in the PKR elections next month.

Nik Nazmi, 36, said under the party constitution, his age does not permit him to defend the post.

“I am too old, not like in other parties which would allow it. There are no exceptions in PKR. So if you are above 35 years of age, you cannot contest in the Youth wing.

“So, I will look at what other options I have. In fact, I have discussed with some friends within and outside the party about what action I should take,” he told reporters at the lobby of the Parliament building today.

The nomination process for the PKR elections is expected to be held between July 27 to 29, before voting is held at the end of August. — Bernama