US stocks gain on strong earnings from Alphabet, others

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 24 — Wall Street stocks rose early today, boosted by strong results from Google parent Alphabet and other companies that overshadowed lingering trade war fears.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,172.38, up 0.5 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 2,824.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9 per cent to 7,909.17.

Alphabet surged 3.8 per cent after reporting a dip in second-quarter profits due to a fine from the European Union, but a bigger-than-expected 26 per cent jump in revenues to US$32.7 billion.

Daniel Ives of GBH Insights said in a research note that despite some regulatory concerns, “advertising and ‘bread and butter’ search revenues were healthy and a good barometer of potential strength heading into the rest of 2018/2019.”

Others to rise after earnings included United Technologies, which climbed 1.0 per cent and Eli Lilly, which gained 1.8 per cent.

But Whirlpool plummeted 12.8 per cent after it trimmed its full-year profit forecast due to higher costs for steel and other materials, in part due to tariffs.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said investors were monitoring a meeting scheduled for Wednesday between Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for hints on the direction of US-EU trade tensions.

“Mr. Juncker is reportedly coming with a proposal designed to avert the US imposing a 20 per cent tariff on imports of autos and auto parts from the EU,” O’Hare said.

“If that proposal doesn’t pass President Trump’s muster, then the stock market seems destined to be distracted from the good earnings news.” — AFP