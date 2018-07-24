Salahuddin backs allowance cut proposal for absent MPs

The Amanah deputy president said such action could be taken if the MPs concerned could not provide valid reasons for their absence. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub agrees with the proposal for a cut in the monthly allowance of MPs who skip Parliament sitting.

The Amanah deputy president said such action could be taken if the MPs concerned could not provide valid reasons for their absence.

“If they purposely miss parliament sitting without valid reasons, it is appropriate for their respective parties to take action,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

He was commenting on a Twitter by a former Cabinet minister, Tan Sri Rais Yatim who suggested cutting the allowance of the MPs as the best way to overcome the issue of insufficient quorum in Parliament.

Rais also suggested the names of the “lazy” MPs to be published in the newspapers or social media.

Salahuddin, who is Kulai Member of Parliament, however, said the MPs concerned should be given the opportunity to explain themselves for their absence.

This afternoon’s proceedings in the Dewan Rakyat were delayed due to a lack of quorum. The bell had to be rung twice to summon the MPs. — Bernama