Kelantan to discuss RUU355 with federal govt again

Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the Kelantan government is ‘convinced the people are with us’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, July 24 — Kelantan must discuss the Bill to amend Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or RUU355, with the Federal government again in Parliament.

In his supplementary question, Kelantan State Legislative Assembly Opposition Head Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad (BN-Kok Lanas) said the PAS-led state government had convinced the Federal government under Barisan Nasional (BN) to take the matter to Parliament through a Private Member’s Bill.

“We can test the seventh prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), we do what we can do and let us see what they (Federal government led by Pakatan Harapan) will do.

“We are convinced the people are with us to see a good thing about Islam,” he said at the Kelantan state assembly sitting at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim here today.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Ties Committee Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud said the state government will discuss the matter with the Federal government even though there are rumours that the RUU355 will not be debated in Parliament during this session. — Bernama