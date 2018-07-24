Proposal to lower legal voting age to be tabled to Cabinet and Parliament soon, says Syed Saddiq

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman attends a forum at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya July 9, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The proposal to lower the legal voting age from 21 to 18 years old would be brought to Cabinet and Parliament soon, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Stressing that he would fight to make it happen, the 25-year-old minister said he met Attorney-General Tommy Thomas today to discuss, among others, the necessary legislative amendments to reduce the minimum voting age to 18 years old..

“As the Minister of Youth and Sports, I am obliged to fight for youth empowerment. We discussed about amending existing laws to reduce voting age to 18 years old like practised across the world.

“This means that the youth’s voice will be louder and stronger,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq, who is also the Muar Member of Parliament, said such an amendment would give youth a much important role in the nation building process.

He said, contrary to countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, United States, United Kingdom and France which recognised the intellect and maturity of their 18-year-olds, there were some Malaysians on the other hand who called them ‘stupid’ or ‘immature’.

“Politicians from all sides must fight for the interest of young people and can’t simply sideline them. It means we must educate our youth much better so that they can become informed voters.

“It is high time that we change this. I want them to be a part of the nation-building process. This is our Malaysia, together, forever,” he said.

The proposal was one of Pakatan Harapan’s election promises in its manifesto. — Bernama