Chong Wei out of Asian Games and World Championships due to illness

Datuk Lee Chong Wei celebrates his victory after defeating Japan's Kento Momota in the finals of the Malaysia Open Badminton Championship 2018 at Axiata Stadium, July 1, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today said National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei has withdrawn from next week’s World Championships in Nanjing, China, and Asian Games in Indonesia due to health issues.

Chong Wei who is yet to win a World Championships title was eager to win it this time in the twilight of his career but concerns arose when the four-time All England champion was missing from training at the Bukit Kiara badminton centre.

“We understands the concern surrounding the absence of Datuk Lee Chong Wei at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) this past week.

“We regret to announce that Datuk Lee has informed BAM that he is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder.

“His doctor has advised him to rest and undergo treatment. For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Datuk Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships 2018 scheduled from 30 July to 5 August and the Asian Games 2018

scheduled from 19 to 28 August,” BAM said in a statement.

Chong Wei, who recently won the Malaysian Open for a record 12th time, was scheduled to play Frenchman Brian Leverdez who beat him in the first round of the World Championships last year and also scheduled to spearhead Malaysia at the quadrennial Asian Games in Indonesia from 18 August till 2 September.

BAM urged the public and the media to respect the privacy of Chong Wei and his family.