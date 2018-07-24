Villagers participate in seahorse conservation project

400 seahorses were handed over to 40 participants to enable them to care for and breed the animals until they reached adulthood through the Sea Horse Translational Project in Kampung Air Tawar, Besut, July 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

BESUT, July 24 — Of the 52 species of seahorses in the world, 10 are found in Malaysian waters, home also to four of the five species of seahorses with special properties such as anti-virus, anti-cancer, anti-tumour, anti-aging and the ability to improve men’s sexual prowess.

However, it may be these very same properties that have put these seahorses here in danger as they are hunted almost to extinction.

To make matters worse, the seahorse is monogamous in nature, so when one dies, the other follows soon after.

However, there may yet be hope for the Malaysian seahorses, through a project by the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu to protect and propagate the species.

A joint project with the Education Ministry, the objective of the UMT Seahorse Transnational Project is also to generate the local economy, strengthen research and conservation of seahorses, and boost the tourism sector in Terengganu.

Project head Professor Dr Mohd Effendy Abd Wahid said the project involves the participation of 40 residents in three villages around Besut and Setiu in a transfer-of-knowledge programme in the conservation of seahorses.

Participants which include single mothers, fishermen and jobless youths are given courses in UMT in the breeding of seahorses as a source of income.

“We provided them with 10 seahorse fry each for them to rear for three months until they mature and are ready to breed,” he said, adding that the participants are given a monthly incentive of RM500 and guidance to help them stand on their feet and be recognised as a Malaysian community which has contributed to the conservation of an endangered species.

Mohd Effendy was speaking to reporters after launching the programme to distribute the seahorse fry and incentive to the participants at Kampung Air Tawar here today.

A participant Tuan Fakaruddin Tuan Kadir, 39, said he joined the project because he was interested to be part of an effort to conserve seahorses in the country.

“This is my opportunity to help the villagers find a source of additional income as the project involves teamwork,” he said, adding that he wanted seahorses to become a tourist attraction in Besut.

Single mother Hasnah Awang, 57, is happy with the chance given by UMT for her to gain extra income to add to the pension payments she gets as a government retiree.

“We want to be a group that has contributed to the project’s success as the first seahorse-breeding community in Malaysia,” she said. — Bernama