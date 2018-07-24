Replace ‘plant poison’ subsidies with vouchers, says backbencher

To avoid wastage, subsidised herbicides given out to padi farmers should be replaced with vouchers, suggested a government backbencher. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A government backbencher has suggested that subsidised herbicides that are currently given out to padi farmers be replaced with vouchers, to avoid wastage.

Chan Ming Kai (PH-Alor Setar) said vouchers were more practical because farmers could choose herbicides or “plant poisons” of their choice to fight the diseases that affect their padi plants.

“In fact, many farmers keep the subsidised herbicides and do not use them, as they may not be suitable considering the different type of diseases that attack their padi plants and cultivation,” he said when debating on the motion of thanks of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s royal address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Chang also suggested that the government make more specific studies on rice seedlings.

“We received complaints from farmers that while a lot of padi was produced, they were not fit for consumption because the herbicides used were not suitable to give the farmers a good yield.

Only nine companies were allowed to produce rice seeds throughout the country, he said adding that more companies should be allowed to do so.

He added that Syarikat Perniagaan Peladang (Mada) Sdn Bhd which was supposed to produce 12,000 tonnes of rice seeds until May, had only come out with 3,000 tonnes of rice seeds, adding however that other companies producing only 6,500 tonnes of rice seeds managed to reach 100 per cent of the quota. — Bernama