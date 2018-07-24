Futures rise as Alphabet gains, lifts FAANG stocks

A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 24 — US stock index futures rose today, as Alphabet’s strong results lifted other high-growth technology companies, adding to a robust earnings season in the backdrop of a US-China trade war and a strengthening dollar.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet, part of the so-called FAANG stocks, jumped 4.6 per cent in premarket trading and were set to scale a record high after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as expenses from its Google search business grew more slowly.

Other FAANG stocks also rose. Facebook climbed 1.9 per cent, while Amazon gained 1.4 per cent. Twitter gained 0.9 per cent.

Eli Lilly jumped 6.6 per cent after the company said it would take its animal health unit public and posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Biogen rose 4.7 per cent after the drugmaker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its forecast for 2018 adjusted earnings.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.4 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.22 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.17 per cent.

The earnings season has been robust to date, with 82 per cent of the 90 S&P 500 companies that have posted results topping profit estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts estimate of profit growth have risen to about 22 per cent for the second quarter, up from 20.7 per cent at the start of the month.

Investors will continue to focus on the impact of a strong dollar and the trade dispute between the United States and China on future earnings. The world’s two largest economies have already imposed tariffs on US$34 billion worth of each other’s imports.

Whirlpool tumbled 9.9 per cent, in low volumes, after reporting weak quarterly results and cutting its full-year forecasts, blaming lower volumes and higher raw material costs, especially in EMEA.

Harley-Davidson, at the center of the brewing trade war between the United States and the European Union, rose 1.1 per cent in low volumes after its profit topped estimates as sales of bikes overseas edged up, although it warned new EU tariffs would squeeze margins. — Reuters