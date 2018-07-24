IRB clarifies man detained for drug trafficking is former auxiliary policeman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today clarified that the man who was detained for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate worth RM7.8 million was formerly an auxiliary policeman with the board.

In a statement issued here today, IRB said the man’s service with the board was terminated on March 21, 2014.

“Confusion arose as the man was still in possession of an authority card that was no longer valid when he was arrested. He failed to return the card to IRB when his service was terminated,” it said.

The statement was issued following a media report yesterday which said a IRB auxiliary policeman was among 10 men arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

As a government agency that always uphold value of integrity, the IRB will not compromise with any act of misconduct by its personnel and is prepared to cooperate with the authorities to facilitate investigation, it said.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh was reported to have said that an auxiliary policeman was among 10 men arrested in Ampang here last Saturday for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate. — Bernama