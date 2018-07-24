Four childcare centres in Melaka closed over HFMD outbreak

MELAKA, July 24 — Four child care centres in the districts of Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah have been ordered to be closed temporarily due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said 10 HFMD cases were reported at three childcare centres in Alor Gajah and two cases at a childcare centre in Melaka Tengah.

“The childcare centres have been ordered to close for 10 days, with the one in Melaka Tengah since July 3 and the one in Alor Gajah on July 5, 16 and 17, respectively,” he told reporters here today.

Low said a total of 1,280 HFMD cases had been reported in Melaka between January 1 and July 21 this year, with 583 cases reported in the Melaka Tengah district, Alor Gajah (454) and Jasin (243).

He said 80 per cent of the cases involved children below the age of seven.

So far, no death due to HFMD has been reported in the state, he added. — Bernama