Climber stranded on Mount Yong Yap since Sunday rescued

GUA MUSANG, July 24 — A woman who went trekking up Mount Yong Yap, Lojing here, and was stranded on the mountain since Sunday due to a knee injury was rescued and brought down by the Fire and Rescue Department here today.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue station chief, Senior Assistant Superintendent Anuar Abas said Maszidah Muhammad, 31, was found in stable condition on the mountain at about 1 pm.

She was brought down the mountain by a helicopter, which landed at the compound of the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue station at 2pm, and then sent to Gua Musang Hospital for treatment, he told reporters here today.

Anuar said a MI-17 helicopter with 11 crew from the department’s air unit was sent to the location, where they found the woman.

He said a group of 20 people went up the mountain five days ago and during the descend last Sunday, three of them were injured and could not proceed with the journey.

He said the station received a distress call at 10.37am Sunday, following which six fire personnel were sent to the location and they managed to bring down two of the victims — Norhayati Ibrahim, 42, and Ani Murni Abd Hamid, 32. Both of them sprained their ankle.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin confirmed that all the three climbers who were injured had been rescued.

He advised those going for mountain climbing to inform the police of their activity to facilitate a rescue mission, in case of any untoward incidents. — Bernama