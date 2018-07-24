‘World’s Best Science Communicator’ calls on DPM

(From left): Prof Datuk Asma Ismail, Siti Khayriyyah Mohd Hanafiah and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pose for pictures in Putrajaya July 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — It was a meeting of two extraordinary women — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and scientist Siti Khayriyyah Mohd Hanafiah, 33, who had made the nation proud with her research and findings on tuberculosis.

The Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) senior lecturer had been named the World’s Best Science Communicator at the FameLab International 2018 competition in the United Kingdom last month, and was more than pleased to call on Dr Wan Azizah, the nation’s first female Deputy Prime Minister, at her office here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said that her meeting with Siti Khayriyyah, a biological science lecturer, showed that Malaysians, especially women, could compete in the international arena and prove their worth

It also reflects the capabilities of Malaysians on the global stage, said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister.

The Famelab International competition is a test of oral proficiency for young scientists to convey and present the theory and concept of science in a creative manner, and to reach out to their audience within three minutes.

Siti Khayriyyah beat 11 other finalists to win the award through her convincing presentation based on her research. It touched on the use of antibodies to diagnose tuberculosis (TB) and titled ‘To Find a Hidden Killer’.

She hoped her success would inspire more women in Malaysia to achieve success in different fields, she told reporters after the meeting.

“Without good communication skills, it will be difficult to recognise and appreciate science, let alone show an interest (in the subject),” she said.

Also present during the visit was USM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Asma Ismail. — Bernama