150 homes destroyed in Likas fire

An aerial view of today’s fire in Likas. — Picture by Jollence Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Around 150 homes near Kampung Cenderamata 2, Likas in Sabah’s capital city of Kota Kinabalu were razed to the ground in a fire this afternoon.

The blaze, which spread over an area of 1.21ha (3 acres), did not claim any lives or cause any injuries.

A statement from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said rescuers were called to the scene at around 2.17pm.

A total of 45 personnel and officers responded to the incident, with six fire trucks and two emergency medical rescue service vehicles.

“The flames were under control by 3.52pm and the operation was fully concluded at 6pm,” said the statement.

“There were no deaths or injuries reported.”