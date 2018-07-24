Alor Mengkudu assemblyman’s suit against Bersatu member resolved

A defamation suit filed by Alor Mengkudu assemblyman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi (right) against a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member was resolved amicably after both parties reached a settlement. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ALOR SETAR, July 24 — A defamation suit filed by Alor Mengkudu assemblyman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi against a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member was resolved amicably after both parties reached a settlement through a mediation process today.

The consent judgement was recorded in the Alor Setar Sessions Court here before Judge Nabisha Ibrahim.

Lawyer representing the assemblyman, Zulhazmi Shariff, in a press conference later said that the defamation suit was resolved after the defendant Ramli A. Rahman agreed to remove the status which he had uploaded on his Facebook account ‘Harry Ramli’ on March 7 this year.

Zulhazmi also read out Ramli’s open apology to the media, which among others said: “I hereby openly apologise to the plaintiff, YB Datuk Haji Phahrolrazi bin Mohd Zawawi as I have erred when the status was uploaded on my Facebook account together with a WhatsApp screenshot, as the information were inaccurate.

Elaborating Zulhazmi said in the suit filed against the defendant on April 18, Phahrolrazi, who is also Kedah Amanah deputy chairman, also sought RM200,000 in damages but with the apology and removal of the status, the assemblyman had agreed to withdraw his claim.

Ramli was represented by lawyer Muhamad Samsul Nizam Sohhimi. — Bernama