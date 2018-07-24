Pahang MB advises assemblymen to behave in gentlemanly manner

Wan Rosdy also said he hoped to be able to give his best as the mentri besar. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 24 — Pahang Mentri Besar Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today advised all state assemblymen to behave in a gentlemanly manner when attending the State Assembly sitting.

He said the results of the 14th general election (GE14) had caused changes in the composition of representatives in the State Assembly, but it was hoped that the proceedings could be held accordingly.

“What’s important is for all assemblymen to deliver their speeches or debate using authentic facts rather than just a hearsay or baseless allegation. They must also be willing to admit their mistakes.

“Be gentlemen. There is no need to engage in useless argument which will only lead to a commotion.

“For all the first-time assemblymen, I advise you to check and understand all the standing orders in the book as every word, debate or behaviour that violates the standing order are not welcome,” he said today when tabling the motion of thanks for the royal address of Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the opening of the first meeting of the 14th State Assembly yesterday.

After the GE14, Pahang State Assembly now comprises 25 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen, followed by PAS (eight), DAP (seven) and PKR (two).

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said he hoped to be able to give his best as the mentri besar as the benchmark had been set by his predecessor Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob who had led the state administration for 19 years from May 25, 1999.

He said among Adnan’s most significant contribution was in the education sector which saw the establishment of Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang which is now gaining recognition.

“His leadership has also enabled the Pahang Foundation, which had an annual budget of around RM1.8 million in 1983, to have RM132 million a year,” he said. — Bernama