Erdogan says treatment of Germany’s Ozil racist and unacceptable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Arsenal’s player Mesut Ozil in London May 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, July 24 — Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said today the treatment of Mesut Ozil was unacceptable after the football star quit Germany’s national team.

“Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable,” Erdogan told reporters in parliament.

He said he spoke to Ozil last night and described his approach as “beyond any form of admiration”, adding that Ozil’s critics “could not stomach” the photograph of the football star and Erdogan that prompted criticism ahead of the World Cup. — Reuters