Naza to donate RM1,000 to Tabung Harapan for every car sold

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Naza Group will contribute RM1,000 towards Tabung Harapan Malaysia for every car sold by the group from June 1 to August 31, 2018.

“The Naza Group is proud to play its part by contributing to Tabung Harapan Malaysia as a responsible and patriotic corporate citizen,” said SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin, Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement today.

He said the group’s contribution was its way of thanking the government for the stable economic and political landscape and, most of all, for the three-month tax holiday which had spurred sales of cars to achieve record levels this year.

“As a homegrown company, it is our obligation and responsibility to assist wherever possible for the betterment of our beloved nation, especially as we soon celebrate our 61st anniversary of Merdeka and 55th Malaysia Day,” added SM Nasarudin.

The Naza Group is an importer and distributor for a diverse range of international automotive brands, such as Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Kia, in Malaysia.

The contributions of Malaysian individuals and corporations to Tabung Harapan crossed the RM150 million mark last week. — Bernama