Ringgit slightly lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar on lack of demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0630/0680 against the US dollar from 4.0610/0650 recorded on Monday.

The local unit was traded mixed versus a basket of major currencies.

“Investors have shifted their interest to the US dollar after it ticked up slightly following the 10-year jump in US Treasury yields,” the dealer said, adding that he expects the local note to be trading on a downtrend in the short term.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.6534/6589 from 3.6536/6579 and strengthened versus the euro to 4.7496/7571 from 4.7497/7548.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9770/9811 from 2.9757/9793 and eased against the British pound to 5.3278/3360 from 5.3276/3341 previously. — Bernama