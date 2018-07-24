Heavy rains hit US Southwest and mid-Atlantic, more forecast

Colorado National Guardsmen drive through floodwaters in Boulder County, Colorado in this handout picture provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — Heavy rains pummelled parts of the US Southwest and mid-Atlantic early today, swelling floods that have forced evacuations, disrupted air travel and cut power.

Downpours were expected to continue for several more days in southeastern Colorado and northern New Mexico along with the region from southern New York to northern South Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

Flood waters rushed through the streets in Santa Fe, New Mexico late yesterday, destroying homes and businesses and trapping motorists in vehicles as more than 3 inches (8cm) of rain fell, the Albuquerque Journal newspaper reported. “We’re seeing flash floods all over town!” Mayor Alan Webber tweeted last night. An evacuation shelter had opened for displaced residents, he said. “In the morning we’ll launch an all-hands effort to clear roads, repair damage, and clean up from floods.” Rescue crews used small boats to save people trapped in flooded vehicles across Pennsylvania, local media reported.

About 13,000 homes and businesses were without power in Maryland and Pennsylvania early today, Poweroutages.us reported.

Areas in the East were soaked with up to 7 inches over the weekend and several more inches throughout the day yesterday.

Airports along the East Coast experienced delays of up to two and a half hours due to thunderstorms on Monday, including hubs in New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. — Reuters