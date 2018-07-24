Nga: Govt keen for Opposition Leader to head Public Accounts Committee

Nga said the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s Office will convene a meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong to discuss the matter on Thursday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Parliament will discuss offering the position of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman to the Opposition Leader.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming said the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s Office will convene a meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong during its weekly meeting this Thursday to discuss the matter.

Appointing an Opposition Member of Parliament to head the committee is one of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto pledges, a breakaway from the Barisan Nasional (BN) practice where the position is held by a backbencher while Opposition MPs are made members of the committee.

“Of course, we are serious to fulfil our manifesto. That is the reason why we are calling the meeting, if we are not serious, we won’t call for the meeting.

“We will announce accordingly if there is any decision ever made,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with editors which was organised by Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof at Parliament here, today. — Bernama