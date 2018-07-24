Prove millions from bank accounts for BN parties, not from 1MDB, Najib told

In a statement released today, Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said Najib’s denial of signing off RM470 million from 1MDB into BN and Umno accounts contrasted with statements from other leaders in the past. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak must prove that the hundreds of millions of ringgit in his bank accounts for Barisan Nasional (BN) parties were not from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a DAP MP said.

In a statement released today, Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said Najib’s denial of signing off RM470 million from 1MDB into BN and Umno accounts contrasted with statements from other leaders in the past.

“How does Najib’s denial of signing off RM470 million from 1MDB to Umno/BN parties square with Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad’s admission of receiving RM1 million from Najib after the Sarawak Report revealed in August 2015 that Najib had distributed 1MDB monies of RM1 million to Shahrir and RM2 million to Ahmad Maslan after GE13?”

This comes as Najib yesterday denied signing off cheques to Umno using money misappropriated from 1MDB.

Lim also noted that his denial overshadowed other matters that took place in Parliament on July 22.

This included Najib’s birthday celebration in Parliament where his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said he was “a very truthful man” and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s claim that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had to answer questions on the Japanese loans as Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was incompetent.

“In fact, there was nothing wrong in what happened as Mahathir would be the proper person to answer Zahid’s question about Japanese loans since it was Mahathir himself who during his visit to Japan raised the subject of Japanese yen credit in the form of soft loans partly to retire old loans to offset high borrowing costs,” said Lim.

“But what eclipsed both these incidents were the denial by Najib of signing off RM470 million from 1MDB to Umno/BN parties.”

“In fact, in November 2015, the former MCA president, Datuk Seri Chua Soi Lek made a startling revelation about Najib’s RM2.6 billion “donation” scandal in his personal banking accounts before the 13th General Election,” he added.

He also said Rosmah’s declaration that Najib was being truthful was not credible to anyone.