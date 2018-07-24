Bursa Malaysia ends on positive note

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia closed on a positive note, with buying support seen across-the-board in line with regional peers, said a dealer.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,762.93, up 4.97 points, from Monday’s close of 1,757.96.

It moved between 1,756.90 and 1,764.57 throughout the session after opening 0.42 of-a-point easier at 1,757.54.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 573 to 383 with 425 counters remaining unchanged, 554 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Volume increased to 3.34 billion units valued at RM2.68 billion from 3.13 billion units valued at RM2.24 billion on Monday.

A dealer said Malaysian shares were tracking Asian shares which rallied today, echoing overnight gains seen on Wall Street, amid gains in US technology shares which set the sector at a record high, alongside rising 10-year Treasury yields in boosting financials.

On the local front, Bursa Malaysia was boosted by gains particularly in telcos and plantation stocks, he added.

Index-linked counters Axiata and Sime Darby Plantation pushed the index 3.163 points higher.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent to 22510.48, the Singapore Straits Times Index eased 0.07 per cent to 3,291.47, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.48 per cent to 2,280.20, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.44 per cent to 28,662.57.

Of heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM23.98, Maybank slid four sen to RM9.77, Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM8.80 while Tenaga and CIMB were flat at RM14.78 and RM5.86 respectively.

Among actives, newly-listed Radiant Globaltech rose 30 sen to 53 sen, Trive Property edged up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, MRCB gained six sen to 78 sen, Cuscapi improved 3.5 sen to 30 sen and MyEG added two sen to RM1.32.

As for top gainers, Vitrox surged 71 sen to RM6.50, Petronas Dagangan gained 30 sen to RM26.30 sen and PPB Group added 28 sen to RM16.78.

The FBM Emas Index gained 47.22 points to 12,533.83, the FBMT100 Index increased 42.98 points to 12,311.23 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 75.05 points higher at 12,672.21.

The FBM70 surged 84.90 points to 15,527.41 and the FBM Ace Index bagged 42.98 points to 5,482.38.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 18.08 points higher at 3,236.89, the Finance Index slid 6.34 points to 17,348.75 while the Plantation Index advanced 68.01 points to 7,568.58.

Main Market volume increased to 2.19 billion shares valued at RM2.30 billion from 1.95 billion shares valued at RM1.85 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover was lower at 510.66 million units valued at RM136.45 million, versus Monday’s 629.45 million units valued at RM209.46 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 647.17 million shares valued at RM250.31 million, from 550.37 million shares valued at RM173.73 million yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 73.73 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (373.12 million), construction (251.64 million), trade and services (634.32 million), technology (411.63 million), infrastructure (19.23 million), SPAC (1.41 million), finance (53.54 million), hotels (1.22 million), properties (338.50 million), plantations (23.72 million), mining (28,100), REITs (6.61 million), and closed/fund (213,700). — Bernama