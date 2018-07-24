Johor maintains price of raw water sold to Melaka

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari shake hands at the signing ceremony in Muar July 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

MUAR, July 24 — The Johor government has agreed to maintain the price of raw water sold to Melaka at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons for the next 10 years, said Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

The water agreement was signed by him and Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari in a ceremony here today.

“The price, effective from August 12 this year until August 11, 2028, could be reviewed within five years from the date it is enforced,” he said at the signing ceremony which was witnessed by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Melaka State Secretary Datuk Roslan Ibrahim.

At the event, Roslan handed over a RM550,558.28 cheque from Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd to Azmi as part of the payment for the raw water supply service.

Meanwhile, Adly said raw water supply of 35 million gallons per day had been approved from Grisik here to the Durian Tunggal Dam in Melaka.

“However, the Melaka government hopes that Johor government can consider to increase the raw water supply to 55 million gallons per day to meet the future demand,” he said. — Bernama