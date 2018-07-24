First look at ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Alita: Battle Angel’.

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for upcoming manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel.

With filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez onboard, the film is based on the manga series by Yukito Kishiro. Set in the distant future, the storyline follows a scientist Ido (Christoph Waltz) who discovers a damaged cyborg named Alita (Rosa Salazar) and decides to take her under his wing.

As she tries to navigate her new life, Ido tries to shield Alita from her mysterious past but her new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) instead offers to help trigger her memories.

The film also stars Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Michelle Rodriguez and Jackie Earle Haley.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.”

Alita: Battle Angel is set for release on December 21.