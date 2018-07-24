Navy chief conferred France’s Legion d’Honneur

Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin is conferred the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur by French Ambassador to Malaysia, Frederic Laplanche, in Kuala Lumpur July 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin has been conferred with the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) award for his contribution in the development of ties between Malaysia and France.

The award which also acknowledges the cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Navy and the French Navy was presented by French Ambassador to Malaysia, Frederic Laplanche on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron at the French Ambassador’s Residence, here.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said he was greatly honoured to accept the prestigious award and hoped that the relationship between both sides would continue to grow.

“We are proud that our navy has established very close relationship and with help from the French Navy, we are now a credible submarine force in the region,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Laplanche said cooperation between Royal Malaysian Navy and the French Navy has increased significantly over the past few years.

“Training and joint exercises between both navies show that we have solid relationship that benefit both countries,” he said.

De la Legion d’Honneur award was created by prominent French military leader and Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It consists of five levels - Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand’Croix (Grand Cross) and is presented to both French and foreigners for their services to France or to causes supported by the nation. — Bernama