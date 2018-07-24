e-TOL system in Cameron Highlands from next year, says MB

KUANTAN, July 24 — The electronic-Temporary Occupation Licence (e-TOL) system will be fully implemented in Cameron Highlands next year, according to Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said although the system’s equipment had been installed at the Cameron Highland Land and District Office, it could not be fully utilised right now.

“The implementation of the system is temporarily on hold for data cleaning and data updating work. It will be fully implemented after the e-Land system is launched in Pahang.

“The e-TOL is part of the e-Land system which is scheduled to be launched in 2019. When e-Land is launched, then only the e-TOL can be put into use,” he said in reply to Chiong Yoke Kong (DAP-Tanah Rata) at the State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Chiong had wanted to know when the e-TOL system would be implemented to facilitate people’s applications for temporary occupation licences.

The e-TOL system is a pilot project undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in 2016 with the aim of expedite the TOL approval process. — Bernama