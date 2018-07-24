'Wicked proposition', Yeoh says of Annuar Musa’s ‘by-elections are God’s gift’ remark

Yeoh has hit out at Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa for saying that the by-elections in Sungai Kandis and Balakong were gifts from God. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh has hit out at Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa for saying that the by-elections in Sungai Kandis and Balakong were gifts from God.

In her Twitter account, Yeoh wrote: “Such a wicked proposition. Evil. God is love.”

Such a wicked proposition. Evil.



God is love. https://t.co/nI40EPcgOE — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) July 24, 2018

Earlier today, Annuar told a crowd of about 1,000 Selangor Umno members working for the Sungai Kandis by-election that God was testing Selangor.

He told the crowd that this was the perfect opportunity for Umno to gain momentum ahead of the 15th general election.

Annuar also suggested that “maybe God will decide to have more by-elections,” alluding to the possibility of a by-election in Langkawi or Bera.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the Langkawi MP while Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri is Bera’s MP.

Sungai Kandis state assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei died from cancer on July 2, while Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tuen Chee was killed in a car accident on July 19.