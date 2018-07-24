Absent MPs force adjournment of Parliament

The absence of federal lawmakers in Parliament has been gaining attention of late, most notably when pointed out by Opposition MPs. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Proceedings in the Dewan Rakyat had to be halted for 10 minutes after lunch as there were not enough lawmakers present to continue.

According to parliamentary rules, at least 26 MPs must be present in order for a sitting to continue.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Arrif Md Yusof adjourned the proceedings after Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi pointed out the absence.

“I would like to note, is there enough quorum? There are no ministers or deputy ministers in the House,” the MP said when the sitting resumed at 2.30pm after the lunch break.

The Speaker concluded that there was no quorum after Linggi’s observation, and proceeded to ring the bell for two minutes to summon MPs to the hall.

Proceedings only resumed after Mohamad Ariff was informed that 35 lawmakers were present in the House.

The absence of federal lawmakers in Parliament has been gaining attention of late, most notably when pointed out by Opposition MPs.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed dissatisfaction over the attendance of his Cabinet members and their deputies in Parliament, but said they have other ministerial duties to attend to as well.

Though he said the members of the Cabinet have paperwork to attend to, he said they should improve their attendance or have a good excuse for not attending Dewan Rakyat sessions.

Last week, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin also questioned the number of empty seats during the motion of thanks on the Royal Address.

“Front beach is empty. Not a single Cabinet minister in the Dewan Rakyat to listen to the Opposition leader’s speech,” he tweeted.