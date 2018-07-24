Three plastic factories in Banting shut down for pollution

A worker is arrested during a raid on a plastics recycling factory in Jenjarom July 24,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BANTING, July 24 — Authorities ordered three plastic factories in Kuala Langat to close due to pollution.

In a media briefing, Selangor exco Ng Sze Han said in the operation to inspect 35 factories, only three were found to be licensed.

The briefing was also attended by Banting assemblyman Lau Weng San and Selangor exco for the environment Hee Loy Sian.

Ng said the authorities decided to take action after residents complained of unpleasant odours and contaminated water in Kuala Langat.

The three factories ordered to permanently close are One Plastic Sdn Bhd, Chromaz Sdn Bhd and YMF Sdn Bhd.

Selangor exco Ng Sze Han speaks to the media about the raids in Jenjarom July 24,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“The dumping of plastic resins has become a major problem after China’s ban on the importation of the item. Malaysia, Vietnam and Poland face this problem due to the low cost of production,” said Lau.

Ng added that many Approved Permits (AP) were given out before the general election for the importation of plastic waste for recycling.

He added that there were many containers at Port Klang waiting to be sent all over the country for processing.

Hee claimed that nine people came to see him purporting to be businessmen dealing in the plastics last night and asking him not to take action against them.

He alleged they offered to bribe him and said he is considering reporting the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).