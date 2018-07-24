Police confirm India hasn’t sought Dr Zakir Naik’s extradition

On July 6, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Dr Zakir could stay in the country so as long as he did not create problems. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A lawyer representing Dr Zakir Naik posted on the Internet a letter from the police confirming that India has not sought to extradite the controversial preacher.

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz appended the July 13 letter from the Royal Malaysia Police's Legal Affairs Department on his Facebook page.

"For your information, this department has checked and found no such request made by the Indian government towards your client up to date," the statement read.

"We urge you to check with the Attorney General's Chambers on this matter too.”

The letter was signed by one ACP Mohamad Fahmi Visuvanatah Abdullah.

It was previously reported by Malaysiakini that the Indian government sent an official request to Putrajaya in January 2018.

According to a report on July 13, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Shri Raveesh Kumar, confirmed the request.

Last year, India-born Dr Zakir was confirmed to have been granted Permanent Resident status in Malaysia.

Since then, numerous parties, including Penang Deputy Chief Minister II, P. Ramasamy, have urged for him to be sent home where he would face trial for charges of money laundering, supporting terrorist activities and inciting religious tension.

On July 6, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Dr Zakir could stay in the country so as long as he did not create problems.