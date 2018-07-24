Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon deal with a family crisis in ‘What They Had’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming indie drama ‘What They Had’ that stars Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for upcoming heart-wrenching indie drama What They Had that stars Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon.

Swank and her brother Shannon try to figure out what to do when they realise that their ageing mother is losing the battle with Alzheimer’s.

The film also stars Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga, Josh Lucas and Aimee Garcia.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Elizabeth Chomko's What They Had centres on a family in crisis. Bridget (Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.”

What They Had is set for release on October 12.