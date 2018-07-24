Gaming licence for Vincent Tan’s Ascot? Ask BN, says Guan Eng

Yesterday, Lim told the Dewan Rakyat that the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition does not intend to approve gambling licences for any company. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — All questions concerning Ascot Sports Sdn Bhd’s gambling licence should be directed to the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Owned by tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Ascot was awarded a gambling licence in 2010 under the previous BN administration led by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and which was retracted six months later following public backlash.

“It was issued by the previous government and retracted by them. So the issue of us not renewing a licence does not arise.

“You have to ask them,” Lim told reporters in Parliament here.

Yesterday, Lim told the Dewan Rakyat that the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition does not intend to approve gambling licences for any company.