At his funeral, DAP colleagues remember Eddie Ng as the ‘perfect’ people’s representative

Family and friends pay their respects to Eddie Ng at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras July 24, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CHERAS, July 24 — Tears flowed freely as over a thousand mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to Eddie Ng Tien Chee who was, until he perished in a traffic accident last Friday morning, the second-term assemblyman for Balakong.

On the last day of his four-day wake at the Xiao En Centre along Jalan Kuari here, many of Ng’s friends, relatives and associates from his political party DAP filed past his casket for one last look before it was closed forever.

In their eulogies, Selangor DAP chairman Tony Pua and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching praised the 40-year-old Ng as a “true grassroots leader” and “the heartbeat of the team”.

“Eddie was always ready to defend and assist the team whenever it came under attack,

“He would always one of the first names on the list to call, as he was a hard and dedicated worker,” Pua said.

DAP members pay their final respects to Eddie Ng at the Xiao En Centre in Cheras July 24, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Teo said Ng’s dedication best showed itself during the 2014 massive floods that hit Kelantan and Pahang.

“He commandeered teams to go back and forth from the affected sites, and would often personally help to clear the mud and debris in the disaster area,

“Likewise, when Balakong was the hardest hit by the water crisis, he was always on call 24/7, a perfect example of the people’s representative,” she said.

In his tribute, the ruling party’s national chairman Tan Kok Wai hailed the father of three as one of DAP’s finest young leaders.

“In the years I have known him, he actively contributed to the party, even before joining it in 2006. He proved himself a model election campaigner during the 2004 and 2008 general elections,

Ng’s funeral cortege departed the funeral parlour and went through Balakong before its last destination at the Xiao En Memorial Park in Nilai. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“From a Kajang municipal councillor in 2009 to the assemblyman for Balakong in 2013, his sense of duty and responsibility saw him win the seat with a resounding victory. His loss is deeply felt by us all,” the Cheras MP said.

Ng’s funeral cortege departed the funeral parlour and went through Balakong for his constituents to pay their last respects before its last destination at the Xiao En Memorial Park in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

There, hundreds more gathered for the cremation rite.

Ng leaves behind his wife Loh Hwa Hong, and three children aged 13 to 17.