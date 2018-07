Pedestrians stand in front of a stock quotation board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo January 15, 2014. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 24 — Tokyo stocks closed higher today as Beijing’s stimulus measures pushed up Chinese shares, while investor focus shifted to corporate earnings reports expected over the coming weeks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.51 per cent, or 113.49 points, to end at 22,510.48, while the broader Topix index was up 0.47 per cent, or 8.16 points, at 1,746.86. — AFP