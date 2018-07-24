Single dad fined RM4,500 over threat to kill cop

Syamil also pleaded guilty to causing RM1,000 worth of damage to a police vehicle. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — A 32-year-old man was ordered to pay RM4,500 by a magistrates court here after pleading guilty to criminal intimidation and causing mischief.

Mohd Syamil Kamil Mohd Radzi, a single father from Kulim, Kedah, pleaded guilty to threatening a policeman by saying he wanted to kill him after claiming that the police had humiliated him.

He further pleaded guilty to causing RM1,000 worth of damage to a police vehicle.

Both offences were committed on July 18 2018 at about 2.55pm at Km 287.6 of the North-South Expressway southbound near Simpang Pulai.

Syamil, who was represented by Muhammad Alif Afandi Zulkefli, was earlier charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for intimidation and Section 427 of the same Code for committing mischief.

Thur Aqil Zahruddin was sentenced to six months jail for stealing a petrol card belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police. — Picture by Farhan Najib

In the same court, a 20-year-old petrol station cashier was sentenced to six months’ jail after he was convicted of misusing the property of others and stealing.

Thur Aqil Zahruddin was convicted of fraudulently misusing a petrol card belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police to amass RM12,066.11 in expenses.

He was also sentenced to six months jail for stealing a petrol card belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police.

Both offences were committed between July 3 and 18 this year at Petronas Petrol Station in Kampung Simee here.

Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar ordered the jail sentences to be served concurrently.

Aqil was represented by M. Thangaveloo from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras prosecuted for both cases.