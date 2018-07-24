Khairy: Disband CEP if it oversteps bounds

Khairy stressed that the council has no force in law. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The government must ensure that the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) does not exceed its purview and dissolve it if it does, said Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin.

The former Umno Youth chief was commenting on the recent controversy surrounding CEP chief Tun Daim Zainuddin’s visit to China and stressed that the council has no force in law.

“The establishment of the CEP was not even done by federal administration as it was formed before Cabinet. It was the prime minister’s decision, who can at any time disband it.

“As far as I'm concerned, it is an unofficial council that was tasked to advise the PM it has a wide remit and has gone beyond that remit,” he told reporters outside the Dewan Rakyat, today.

