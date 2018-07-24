KL shares end morning session higher

A man rests inside a stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on the back of across the board buying interest, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.24 points stronger at 1,763.20 from yesterday's close of 1,757.96.

It moved between 1,756.90 and 1,764.53 throughout the morning session after opening 0.42 of-a- point easier at 1,757.54.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 481 to 345, while 405 counters were unchanged, 704 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.05 billion units valued at RM1.35 billion.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia was tracking the stronger performance of its Asian peers today, with gains led by financial stocks, following positive cues overnight from Wall Street and rising bond yields.

"Renewed buying momentum was seen across the board. There may be more upsides with profit-taking well-absorbed by fresh bargain hunting interest, specifically in small capitalised stocks," he added.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.53 per cent to 22,516.53, the Singapore Straits Times Index increased 0.31 per cent to 3,303.80, South Korea's Kospi improved 0.53 per cent to 2,281.25 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.49 per cent to 28,676.02.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank bagged four sen to RM24, CIMB bagged one sen to RM5.87, while Maybank, Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.81, RM14.78 and RM8.81 respectively.

Among actives, newly-listed Radiant Globaltech rose 29.5 sen to 52.5 sen, Trive Property edged up one sen to three sen, MRCB gained 2.5 sen to 74.5 sen, but MyEG shed two sen to RM1.28.

For the top gainers, Vitrox rose 55 sen to RM6.34, CN Asia and PPB Group added 30 sen each to 79 sen and RM16.80 respectively, with Hong Leong Bank gaining 22 sen to RM18.66.

The FBM Emas Index improved 41.27 points to 12,527.88, the FBMT100 Index increased 36.44 points to 12,304.69 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 60.81 points higher at 12,657.97.

The FBM70 was up 45.44 points to 15,487.95 and the FBM Ace Index improved 11.94 points to 5,451.34.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 14.74 points better at 3,233.55, the Finance Index advanced 35.44 points to 17,390.53, while the Plantation Index increased 26.60 points to 7,527.17. — Bernama