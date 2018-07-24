Reconstitute once 100-day pledges are met, CEP told

Business Ethic Institute of Malaysia (BEIM) chairman, K. Haridas speaks during a press conference at the Patriot office in Subang Jaya July 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, July 24 — The Council of Eminent Persons should be wholly replaced once Pakatan Harapan delivers its 100-day election pledges so fresh ideas may arise, suggested Business Ethics Institute of Malaysia chairman K. Haridas.

He noted that such a body did not exist under previous administrations, and said it should be fully utilised to hold the government accountable and provide input on its policy making.

“We need fresh blood to come in and raise new ideas. We need to break away from the default culture that has been practised all this while,” he said at the office of the National Patriots Association (Patriot) today.

The CEP is a quasi-official body set up to advise the ruling Pakatan Harapan following its 14th general election victory.

However, the government has repeatedly stressed that the CEP is purely advisory and that it is not compelled to follow any of its recommendations.

