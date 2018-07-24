Claiming treason, ex-servicemen calls for probe into letter to CIA for Najib support

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji and public relations director Captain (Rtd) Wong Ah Peng at a press conference in Subang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUBANG JAYA, July 24 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) today asked the authorities to investigate a letter from the Prime Minister’s Department seeking US support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the run-up to the May 9 general election.

The society of former servicemen said the matter was important as national security and Malaysia’s sovereignty were at stake.

“We view this seriously as such an act is detrimental to parliamentary democracy. It is also sabotage,” Patriot’s public relations director Captain (R) Wong Ah Peng told a news conference at its headquarters here.

The group was referring to a letter to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Gina Haspel, purportedly written by Datuk Hasanah Ab Hamid, who was at that time the director-general of the research division under the Prime Minister’s Department, and which supposedly requested support to keep Najib in power.

Wong said involving a foreign power’s intelligence in Malaysian affairs is tantamount to treason and the society had earlier filed a complaint at the Subang Jaya police station.

