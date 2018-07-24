Minister moots commission on national harmony and reconciliation

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he has proposed forming a national harmony and reconciliation commission to address extremism and bigotry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he has proposed forming a national harmony and reconciliation commission to address extremism and bigotry in Malaysia.

He said this was among measures that the ruling Pakatan Harapan was considering as part of efforts to safeguard the country’s religious and communal ties.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department announced earlier in Parliament that the government will also table a law against religious and racial hatred soon.

“This is to ensure that all the races and religions in the country are protected,” he said at a seminar organised at Universiti Malaya today.

