Man demands groups stop commenting on case of wife charged with making false report

Maya was charged on July 13 with lodging an allegedly false report last year. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Uninvolved organisations and individuals should not comment on the merits of the false report charge against Maya Fuaad, said lawyers representing her husband, whose father she implicated in the alleged molest of her child.

The Messrs Gerard Samuel and Associates law firm representing the man said the public should allow due process to run its course and refrain from allegedly pressuring the authorities to discontinue the prosecution of Maya.

“Any police report lodged by anyone without any exceptions must be subject to the truth and accuracy of its contents and is to be investigated by the police.

“The lodging of a police report cannot be used as a tool for collateral purposes. Damaging aspersions have been reflected towards our client (in the press) and this is akin to a trial by media which cannot be condoned under any circumstances,” the lawyers said.

They also warned that the man would take legal action if this becomes necessary to protect him and the child.

Maya was charged on July 13 with lodging an allegedly false report last year in which she alleged that the driver of her father-in-law molested her daughter, who was then five.

She claimed trial at the Magistrates Court in Shah Alam to the charge proffered under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.