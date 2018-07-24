Najib: Uncertainty over economic policy review can affect market confidence

Najib warned Pakatan against amending economic policies 'for the sake it'. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Market confidence can be affected by uncertainty over the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s review of economic policies initiated by the former Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, Datuk Seri Najib Razak warned today.

The former prime minister and former finance minster said the PH government should not amend policies “for the sake it”.

“If there is a lot of uncertainty, it can affect market confidence,” the Pekan MP told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali previously said that the government will review the New Economic Policy (NEP) and other key policies.

MORE TO COME