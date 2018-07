People walk past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Hong Kong April 15, 2015. Hang Seng futures were up 0.2 per cent this morning (April 24, 2015). — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 24 — Hong Kong stocks finished the morning with gains this morning, with investor focus shifting to this week’s release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.49 per cent, or 419.90 points, to 28,676.02. — AFP