Minister says law against religious and racial hatred coming

Mujahid said the Religious and Racial Hatred Bill will be tabled soon. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The government will introduce a proposed law to police remarks and actions intended to cause racial and religious insults soon, said Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs said the law will be tabled in Parliament to safeguard interfaith and communal ties in Malaysia.

His disclosure also comes after recent slurs made online towards Islam.

“The Pakatan Harapan government will be tabling a Religious and Racial Hatred Bill soon, in which action will be taken not only against those who insult Islam, but against other religions too.

“This is to ensure all races and religion are protected from being insulted and abused,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

MORE TO COME